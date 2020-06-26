1671 Tustin Ave #C2

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Elegant 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome In East Side Costa Mesa - This townhouse is exceptionally functional and located in the heart of Costa Mesa, just off 17th street. The location is unbeatable, giving you effortless access to local shops, restaurants, or the beach. The interior has been painted and upgraded with a kitchen and bathroom remodel, offering you elevated design with high-end fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite counters. You will find that this townhome has been reimagined to maximize the storage space. Step out back to the beautifully gardened cobblestone patio where you have plenty of room for outdoor lounging and entertaining. You will not have to worry about sharing a laundry facility, as it is equipped with a washer and dryer. This property also includes a one-car garage and plenty of front row guest parking. If you are looking for a home that is made with purpose and well maintained then this property is a must-see. Tenant is required to pay all utilities and carry renters insurance.



Please call or text Andrew at 949-293-8543 for any questions or to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068093)