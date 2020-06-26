All apartments in Costa Mesa
1671 Tustin Ave #C2

1671 Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1671 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Elegant 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome In East Side Costa Mesa - This townhouse is exceptionally functional and located in the heart of Costa Mesa, just off 17th street. The location is unbeatable, giving you effortless access to local shops, restaurants, or the beach. The interior has been painted and upgraded with a kitchen and bathroom remodel, offering you elevated design with high-end fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite counters. You will find that this townhome has been reimagined to maximize the storage space. Step out back to the beautifully gardened cobblestone patio where you have plenty of room for outdoor lounging and entertaining. You will not have to worry about sharing a laundry facility, as it is equipped with a washer and dryer. This property also includes a one-car garage and plenty of front row guest parking. If you are looking for a home that is made with purpose and well maintained then this property is a must-see. Tenant is required to pay all utilities and carry renters insurance.

Please call or text Andrew at 949-293-8543 for any questions or to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have any available units?
1671 Tustin Ave #C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have?
Some of 1671 Tustin Ave #C2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Tustin Ave #C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 pet-friendly?
No, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 offers parking.
Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have a pool?
No, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have accessible units?
No, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Tustin Ave #C2 does not have units with dishwashers.
