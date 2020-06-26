All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 152 Cabrillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
152 Cabrillo
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

152 Cabrillo

152 Cabrillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

152 Cabrillo Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 ba home in Eastsie Costa Mesa with large yard and backyard. Remodeled KITCHEN Great Room * Must See* - If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
Send your household information to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

EASTSIDE COSTA MESA beautiful home !!!

***This home is for LONG TERM rental plan only - No short term leases, No month to month, No BRBO, No vacation rentals**

If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
Send your household information to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

3 bed 2 bath home in original restored beautiful condition on Cabrillo Street. The heart of East Side Costa Mesa.
This home has a added on Kitchen/Great Room that is craft-fully and beautifully done to showcase the home and provide an amazing setting.
Beautiful Front Yard w porch
Beautiful and spacious back patio area with gated driveway
Driveway fits up to 4-5 cars! Plenty parking
Brand New Washer/Dryer in garage
Must see this gem to appreciate the home and the settings.

If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
Send your household information to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

PLEASE email direct to set up showing. Email me Stacey@LRSRM.com

If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
Send your household information to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

$3595 monthly rent
$3595 security deposit

LRS Professionally Managed Property
LRS is an equal housing provider and participates in Fair Housing guidelines

ALL applicants 18 & over must apply.
Please apply on line at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com
$42 non refundable application fee applies

If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
Send your household information to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

(RLNE5051883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Cabrillo have any available units?
152 Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Cabrillo have?
Some of 152 Cabrillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
152 Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Cabrillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Cabrillo is pet friendly.
Does 152 Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 152 Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 152 Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Cabrillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 152 Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 152 Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 152 Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine