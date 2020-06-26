152 Cabrillo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2 ba home in Eastsie Costa Mesa with large yard and backyard. Remodeled KITCHEN Great Room * Must See* - If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".

Send your household information to

Stacey@LRSRM.com



EASTSIDE COSTA MESA beautiful home !!!



***This home is for LONG TERM rental plan only - No short term leases, No month to month, No BRBO, No vacation rentals**



3 bed 2 bath home in original restored beautiful condition on Cabrillo Street. The heart of East Side Costa Mesa.

This home has a added on Kitchen/Great Room that is craft-fully and beautifully done to showcase the home and provide an amazing setting.

Beautiful Front Yard w porch

Beautiful and spacious back patio area with gated driveway

Driveway fits up to 4-5 cars! Plenty parking

Brand New Washer/Dryer in garage

Must see this gem to appreciate the home and the settings.



PLEASE email direct to set up showing. Email me Stacey@LRSRM.com



$3595 monthly rent

$3595 security deposit



LRS Professionally Managed Property

LRS is an equal housing provider and participates in Fair Housing guidelines



ALL applicants 18 & over must apply.

Please apply on line at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com

$42 non refundable application fee applies



(RLNE5051883)