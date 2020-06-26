152 Cabrillo

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 ba home in Eastsie Costa Mesa with large yard and backyard. Remodeled KITCHEN Great Room * Must See* - If interested in this home, EMAILS will be replied to "only".
EASTSIDE COSTA MESA beautiful home !!!
***This home is for LONG TERM rental plan only - No short term leases, No month to month, No BRBO, No vacation rentals**
3 bed 2 bath home in original restored beautiful condition on Cabrillo Street. The heart of East Side Costa Mesa.
This home has a added on Kitchen/Great Room that is craft-fully and beautifully done to showcase the home and provide an amazing setting.
Beautiful Front Yard w porch
Beautiful and spacious back patio area with gated driveway
Driveway fits up to 4-5 cars! Plenty parking
Brand New Washer/Dryer in garage
Must see this gem to appreciate the home and the settings.
PLEASE email direct to set up showing. Email me Stacey@LRSRM.com
$3595 monthly rent
$3595 security deposit
LRS Professionally Managed Property
LRS is an equal housing provider and participates in Fair Housing guidelines
ALL applicants 18 & over must apply.
Please apply on line at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com
$42 non refundable application fee applies
(RLNE5051883)