Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Remodeled Triplex! This upstairs 2 bedroom plus 1 bath unit located in Eastside Costa Mesa. Recently renovated including all brand new laminated wood flooring, new kitchen counters, brand new bathroom vanity and tile. Spacious bedrooms with large windows for natural sunlight and ceiling fans. Hallway has coat closet and large linen closet. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces ,- 1garage and 1 assigned parking. Near back bay and 55 freeway.