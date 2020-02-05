855 I Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom house in a tree lined street in Coronado - This is a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a bonus office/den on one of the nicest streets in Coronado, close to all.The house has been beautifully renovated in 2007 and very well maintained since.



All the bedrooms are upstairs. Expansive Master Suite with sitting area, 2 private balconies, walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities, tub and separate shower stall.

Open floor plan with Living room, Dining and Kitchen opening to a private courtyard with a built-in gas fire place.

Finished roof deck with fantastic views and great entertaining space.



Central Heat and AC. Hardwood floor throughout. Luxurious Thermador stainless steel appliances.



Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.



Rent $7400 a month

12 months lease

Furnished optional



Please call Eva with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-994-6358



