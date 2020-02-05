All apartments in Coronado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

855 I Ave.

855 I Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

855 I Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom house in a tree lined street in Coronado - This is a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a bonus office/den on one of the nicest streets in Coronado, close to all.The house has been beautifully renovated in 2007 and very well maintained since.

All the bedrooms are upstairs. Expansive Master Suite with sitting area, 2 private balconies, walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities, tub and separate shower stall.
Open floor plan with Living room, Dining and Kitchen opening to a private courtyard with a built-in gas fire place.
Finished roof deck with fantastic views and great entertaining space.

Central Heat and AC. Hardwood floor throughout. Luxurious Thermador stainless steel appliances.

Option to rent furnished or unfurnished.

Rent $7400 a month
12 months lease
Furnished optional

Please call Eva with any questions or to schedule a showing: 760-994-6358

(RLNE4547698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 I Ave. have any available units?
855 I Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 I Ave. have?
Some of 855 I Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 I Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
855 I Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 I Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 855 I Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 855 I Ave. offer parking?
No, 855 I Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 855 I Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 I Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 I Ave. have a pool?
No, 855 I Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 855 I Ave. have accessible units?
No, 855 I Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 855 I Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 I Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
