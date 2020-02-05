854 A Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking media room nest technology

Coronado Beach home that redefines style & luxury. Renovated less than 3 months ago, is 2.5 blocks to the Hotel Del-2.5 blocks to downtown Coronado. Walk to beach, shops, and restaurants! Great architecture, design & quality materials, with the finest technology. Views of Hotel del & Point Loma sunsets from Roof Deck. Nearly 5,000 sq ft of indoor & over 1,200 sq ft of outdoor living spaces w/basement theater, golf simulator, home gym, herb/fruit/vegetable garden, outdoor dining/kitchen/fire pit/roofdeck.