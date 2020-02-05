All apartments in Coronado
854 A Avenue
854 A Avenue

854 A Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

854 A Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
media room
nest technology
Coronado Beach home that redefines style & luxury. Renovated less than 3 months ago, is 2.5 blocks to the Hotel Del-2.5 blocks to downtown Coronado. Walk to beach, shops, and restaurants! Great architecture, design & quality materials, with the finest technology. Views of Hotel del & Point Loma sunsets from Roof Deck. Nearly 5,000 sq ft of indoor & over 1,200 sq ft of outdoor living spaces w/basement theater, golf simulator, home gym, herb/fruit/vegetable garden, outdoor dining/kitchen/fire pit/roofdeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 A Avenue have any available units?
854 A Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 A Avenue have?
Some of 854 A Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 A Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
854 A Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 A Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 854 A Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 854 A Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 854 A Avenue offers parking.
Does 854 A Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 A Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 A Avenue have a pool?
No, 854 A Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 854 A Avenue have accessible units?
No, 854 A Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 854 A Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 A Avenue has units with dishwashers.
