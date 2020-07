Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful coastal home located on the desirable 800 block of I Avenue in Coronado, just a few blocks to the beach, schools & shopping. Enjoy the open floor plan with 2 living rooms, 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Relax in the front porch OR watch TV in the back yard covered patio OR soak the sun in your own glass surrounded roof top deck. Casual yet sophisticated you will fall in love with the designer touches through-out.