Coronado, CA
829 H Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

829 H Avenue

829 H Avenue
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

829 H Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
829 H Avenue Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Updated Summer Rental Close to the Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5QvtR1zxNqc

This gorgeous vacation home is an absolute must see! Situated on a quiet alley within blocks of the beach, it is the perfect summer getaway. Each room is beautifully furnished with bright and modern decor, including the large outdoor area with fire pit, dining area, and BBQ. The 3beds/2.5baths, stunning new construction, in unit w/d, central air, weekly housekeeping, 2 available parking spaces, and over 1,900sqft of living space provide you with everything you need...and more!
**Nightly Rates:
July - $400/night
August - $375/night
Please note - this rental is currently only available for these 2 months. Minimum 25 night/26 day stay per city ordinance**

(RLNE4694024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 H Avenue have any available units?
829 H Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 H Avenue have?
Some of 829 H Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 H Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 H Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 H Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 829 H Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 829 H Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 829 H Avenue offers parking.
Does 829 H Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 H Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 H Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 H Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 H Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 H Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 H Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 H Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
