in unit laundry dishwasher pool fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Fabulous Coronado Cays Waterfront home. Enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding from your own backyard. Home features 3 bedrooms. Call king in Master. Large bathroom. 2 twins in the upstairs room with connected bath. Murphy queen in downstairs room. Full size washer and dryer downstairs. BBQ outside, lot of seating with fire pit. Fully stocked kitchen and plenty of room to entertain. Available April and May of 2020. Then again October-December 2020 Then Jan-May 2021