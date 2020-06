Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished Long Term Rental-Welcome home to this beautifully decorated beach home on Coronado Island right across from the San Diego Bay. Home was built in 1907 and restored to perfection. The main home features 3 bedrooms, king, full and 3 twins and 2.5 bathrooms, two living rooms, two dining areas, office with laundry area, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is equipped with central AC. There is a guest house outback as well. Call for details