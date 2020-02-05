554 Marina Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Wanna get away? Come escape to this beautiful one story home that is one block from the beach. This home features 3 bedrooms that include dual masters and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is perfect for two families. After a long day on the island, come unwind in the Jacuzzi or sit around the fire pit and enjoy the beautiful summer evenings. Have pets? Don't worry, this home is pet friendly with a great backyard for your furry friend. There is plenty of beach gear for your use that include bikes for the whole family.