Coronado, CA
554 Marina Ave
554 Marina Ave

554 Marina Avenue · No Longer Available
Coronado
Apartments with Garage
Apartments under $2,800
Apartments under $2,600
Apartments under $2,200
Location

554 Marina Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Wanna get away? Come escape to this beautiful one story home that is one block from the beach. This home features 3 bedrooms that include dual masters and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is perfect for two families. After a long day on the island, come unwind in the Jacuzzi or sit around the fire pit and enjoy the beautiful summer evenings. Have pets? Don't worry, this home is pet friendly with a great backyard for your furry friend.  There is plenty of beach gear for your use that include bikes for the whole family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Marina Ave have any available units?
554 Marina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Marina Ave have?
Some of 554 Marina Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Marina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
554 Marina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Marina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Marina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 554 Marina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 554 Marina Ave offers parking.
Does 554 Marina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Marina Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Marina Ave have a pool?
No, 554 Marina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 554 Marina Ave have accessible units?
No, 554 Marina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Marina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Marina Ave has units with dishwashers.
