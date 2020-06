Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please. Home is one story, very spacious, has a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in living room, walk in showers, full size washer and dryer and large patio with BBQ Grill. Home is equipped with central AC. Each bathroom has walk in showers. No carpet in the home. Unit does not come with a parking spot. Street Parking only.