Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to classic Coronado charm in this lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home! This Craftsman home features original wood trim and built-ins throughout along with plenty of storage space and original hardwood floors in both the living and dining room area. Create your favorite dish in this inviting kitchen with large walk-in pantry or open up the double french doors to let the Coronado breeze in from the enclosed backyard. Call for a private showing!