All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1116 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1116 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 3rd Street

1116 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1116 3rd Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1116 3rd Street Available 03/01/19 Coronado: Remodeled 1 bed 1.5 bath Village Home - Single Level - Beautifully Remodeled 1920's Coronado Cottage. Great location just blocks from the Ferry Landing and quick access to and from the Coronado Bridge.

Everything is new!

Bright and open 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath with detached garage, privacy fence, off street parking and 2 outside patios for entertaining. Custom eat-in kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances and all new cabinetry with ample storage. Laundry and half bath are combined at the end of the kitchen with new stacked washer and dryer. Large bedroom with floor to ceiling custom wardrobe, master bathroom has tub/shower and new cabinetry with dual sinks. Custom paint, new windows, and tile flooring throughout. Slider doors on either side of the living room offer an opening to the outside patios for those warm summer nights. Central heat and air for a more controlled climate. Easy access to off street parking from alley.

Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays for yard service.

Dogs considered upon approval with increased deposit.

Terms: Lease

This Property is professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management.

Please contact Lynne for private showings 760-828-8259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4628006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 3rd Street have any available units?
1116 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 3rd Street have?
Some of 1116 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1116 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1116 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1116 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College