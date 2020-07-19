Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1116 3rd Street Available 03/01/19 Coronado: Remodeled 1 bed 1.5 bath Village Home - Single Level - Beautifully Remodeled 1920's Coronado Cottage. Great location just blocks from the Ferry Landing and quick access to and from the Coronado Bridge.



Everything is new!



Bright and open 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath with detached garage, privacy fence, off street parking and 2 outside patios for entertaining. Custom eat-in kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances and all new cabinetry with ample storage. Laundry and half bath are combined at the end of the kitchen with new stacked washer and dryer. Large bedroom with floor to ceiling custom wardrobe, master bathroom has tub/shower and new cabinetry with dual sinks. Custom paint, new windows, and tile flooring throughout. Slider doors on either side of the living room offer an opening to the outside patios for those warm summer nights. Central heat and air for a more controlled climate. Easy access to off street parking from alley.



Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays for yard service.



Dogs considered upon approval with increased deposit.



Terms: Lease



This Property is professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management.



Please contact Lynne for private showings 760-828-8259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4628006)