Apartment List
/
CA
/
corona
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM

78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Sierra del Oro
20 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Main Street District
4 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dos Lagos
39 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
14 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
19 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 Available 06/16/20 CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1014 La Costa Drive
1014 La Costa Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1545 Border Avenue
1545 Border Avenue, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
This is a large well appointed 2 Br, 1 and 3/4 bath. It has 2 closets in the main bedroom with private 3/4 bath. There is a full bath in the Hallway. It has updated lighting in the kitchen and some new fixtures and cupboard door and drawer handles.
Results within 1 mile of Corona
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
11 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Corona rents declined over the past month

Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 BedroomsCorona 2 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorona 3 BedroomsCorona 3 BedroomsCorona Accessible ApartmentsCorona Apartments under $1,800Corona Apartments under $2,200Corona Apartments under $2,600Corona Apartments under $2,800Corona Apartments with Balcony
    Corona Apartments with BalconyCorona Apartments with GarageCorona Apartments with GarageCorona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorona Apartments with ParkingCorona Apartments with ParkingCorona Apartments with PoolCorona Apartments with Pool
    Corona Apartments with Washer-DryerCorona Apartments with Washer-DryerCorona Cheap PlacesCorona Cheap PlacesCorona Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorona Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorona Furnished ApartmentsCorona Furnished ApartmentsCorona Luxury PlacesCorona Luxury PlacesCorona Pet Friendly PlacesCorona Pet Friendly PlacesCorona Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
    Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
    Dos Lagos
    North Main Street District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideChaffey College
    Concordia University-Irvine