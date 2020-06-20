All apartments in Concord
1375 Swallowtail Road

1375 Swallow Tail Road · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA 94521
Turtle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

This attractive single-family home property rental which is situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Concord, California is unfurnished. It has 3 comfy bedrooms and 2 elegant bathrooms.

The comfortable interior has a polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine white-painted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space; kitchen island with sink; and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and range/oven. The bathrooms are furnished with shower/tub combos, one is enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned, and vanity sink cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. There is available hookup for washer and dryer. For climate control, the home has installed gas heating and central air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome, too, with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. The exterior features a relaxing fenced yard and a patio. However, the tenant must maintain the yard’s upkeep. A shed at the back of the property can be used as a storage area. Lucky renters can also use the awesome community amenities that include the basketball court, tennis court, and parks.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, cable, and landscaping whereas the HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and mor

(RLNE5806739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have any available units?
1375 Swallowtail Road has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 Swallowtail Road have?
Some of 1375 Swallowtail Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Swallowtail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Swallowtail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Swallowtail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Swallowtail Road is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Swallowtail Road does offer parking.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Swallowtail Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have a pool?
No, 1375 Swallowtail Road does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have accessible units?
No, 1375 Swallowtail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Swallowtail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Swallowtail Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1375 Swallowtail Road has units with air conditioning.
