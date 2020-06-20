1375 Swallowtail Road

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



This attractive single-family home property rental which is situated in a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Concord, California is unfurnished. It has 3 comfy bedrooms and 2 elegant bathrooms.



The comfortable interior has a polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth granite countertop; fine white-painted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space; kitchen island with sink; and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and range/oven. The bathrooms are furnished with shower/tub combos, one is enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned, and vanity sink cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. There is available hookup for washer and dryer. For climate control, the home has installed gas heating and central air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome, too, with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking. The exterior features a relaxing fenced yard and a patio. However, the tenant must maintain the yard’s upkeep. A shed at the back of the property can be used as a storage area. Lucky renters can also use the awesome community amenities that include the basketball court, tennis court, and parks.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, cable, and landscaping whereas the HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and mor



