1181 Almendra Court Available 07/21/20 Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART available July 21st for Lease! - Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART! Available July 21st. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Except for a few windows, dual pane windows throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in spacious family room is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove/oven, built-in microwave and lots of storage space. Kitchen overlooks enormous backyard (.23 acre lot). Beautifully remodeled hall bathroom includes shower-over-tub and huge walk-in storage closet. Washer/dryer included in laundry room. Bonus room does not have any closets but is perfect for an office space or entertainment room. Large 1-car garage provides plenty of additional storage. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional security deposit. Gardener included. Wall unit Heat. No AC. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management services.



