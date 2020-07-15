All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 10 2020

1181 Almendra Court

1181 Almendra Court · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Almendra Court, Concord, CA 94518

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1181 Almendra Court Available 07/21/20 Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART available July 21st for Lease! - Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART! Available July 21st. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Except for a few windows, dual pane windows throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in spacious family room is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove/oven, built-in microwave and lots of storage space. Kitchen overlooks enormous backyard (.23 acre lot). Beautifully remodeled hall bathroom includes shower-over-tub and huge walk-in storage closet. Washer/dryer included in laundry room. Bonus room does not have any closets but is perfect for an office space or entertainment room. Large 1-car garage provides plenty of additional storage. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional security deposit. Gardener included. Wall unit Heat. No AC. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management services.

(RLNE5091265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Almendra Court have any available units?
1181 Almendra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does 1181 Almendra Court have?
Some of 1181 Almendra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Almendra Court currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Almendra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Almendra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Almendra Court is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Almendra Court offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Almendra Court offers parking.
Does 1181 Almendra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 Almendra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Almendra Court have a pool?
No, 1181 Almendra Court does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Almendra Court have accessible units?
No, 1181 Almendra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Almendra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Almendra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Almendra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Almendra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
