/
/
/
sunrise ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Ranch, Citrus Heights, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8335 Mariposa
8335 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
950 sqft
3 Bedroom - Citrus Heights - This home is centrally located. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining area, and laundry room. This home is on Church Property and has a fenced backyard and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Ranch
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
720 Sunrise Avenue
720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and
1 of 13
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise Ranch
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CAFoothill Farms, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CAGold River, CALincoln, CALa Riviera, CA