Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7453 Galloway

Location

7453 Galloway, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
Brand new two-story KB Home in Chino! As you walk into this beautiful 2464 sqft townhome, it offers an open floor plan with granite countertops in the kitchen. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. On the main level, there is a bedroom and bathroom. On the second level, a spacious loft area down the hallway for your imagination! The spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet, separate hot tub, shower, and toilet room! The 2 other bedrooms are side by side with their bathroom across the hall and laundry room inbetween. Two-car garage, tankless water heater, Energy Star Solar panels on roof, and Sea Gull LED lighting. The Commons, Chino Spectrum Towne Center and The Shoppes in Chino Hills are nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7453 Galloway have any available units?
7453 Galloway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7453 Galloway have?
Some of 7453 Galloway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7453 Galloway currently offering any rent specials?
7453 Galloway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7453 Galloway pet-friendly?
No, 7453 Galloway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7453 Galloway offer parking?
Yes, 7453 Galloway does offer parking.
Does 7453 Galloway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7453 Galloway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7453 Galloway have a pool?
No, 7453 Galloway does not have a pool.
Does 7453 Galloway have accessible units?
No, 7453 Galloway does not have accessible units.
Does 7453 Galloway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7453 Galloway has units with dishwashers.
