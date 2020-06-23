7453 Galloway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage hot tub

Brand new two-story KB Home in Chino! As you walk into this beautiful 2464 sqft townhome, it offers an open floor plan with granite countertops in the kitchen. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. On the main level, there is a bedroom and bathroom. On the second level, a spacious loft area down the hallway for your imagination! The spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet, separate hot tub, shower, and toilet room! The 2 other bedrooms are side by side with their bathroom across the hall and laundry room inbetween. Two-car garage, tankless water heater, Energy Star Solar panels on roof, and Sea Gull LED lighting. The Commons, Chino Spectrum Towne Center and The Shoppes in Chino Hills are nearby!