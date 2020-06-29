6928 Silverado

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

New Stone Brook Community home located in a prime location of Chino area. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Bright and open floor plan. The home lets in lots of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Gorgeous kitchen comes with an island, granite countertops, Energy Star Quality stainless steel appliances, and multiple spacious white linen cabinets for convenience. Upstairs master suite comes with roomy walk-in closet, double sink, spacious bathtub, and a shower that is separate from the bathtub. All bed room with walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with sink and cabinets in a separate room. Home also comes modern tank-less water heater. 2 car attached garage. Patio area and side yard finished by quality of the work done. Home has nice and spacious private patio area that is great for entertaining family and guests with reduced maintenance. The Stone Brook Community has community pool and private streets. Conveniently located near the Chino Hills Shoppes, great parks, and a great school district.