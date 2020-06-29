All apartments in Chino
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:57 AM

6928 Silverado

6928 Silverado St · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Silverado St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
New Stone Brook Community home located in a prime location of Chino area. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Bright and open floor plan. The home lets in lots of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Gorgeous kitchen comes with an island, granite countertops, Energy Star Quality stainless steel appliances, and multiple spacious white linen cabinets for convenience. Upstairs master suite comes with roomy walk-in closet, double sink, spacious bathtub, and a shower that is separate from the bathtub. All bed room with walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with sink and cabinets in a separate room. Home also comes modern tank-less water heater. 2 car attached garage. Patio area and side yard finished by quality of the work done. Home has nice and spacious private patio area that is great for entertaining family and guests with reduced maintenance. The Stone Brook Community has community pool and private streets. Conveniently located near the Chino Hills Shoppes, great parks, and a great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 Silverado have any available units?
6928 Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 Silverado have?
Some of 6928 Silverado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
6928 Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 Silverado pet-friendly?
No, 6928 Silverado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6928 Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 6928 Silverado offers parking.
Does 6928 Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 6928 Silverado has a pool.
Does 6928 Silverado have accessible units?
No, 6928 Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 Silverado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6928 Silverado has units with dishwashers.

