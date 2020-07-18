6847 Cosmos St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in PRIVATE Cypress Creek Community. Great floor plan. The home has laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs. Gorgeous spacious kitchen with upgraded counter top and ALL NEW appliances. The Master Bedroom has double sinks, a relaxing tub and shower. Individual laundry room adjacent to the garage. The backyard is cozy and is great for entertaining and is low maintenance. Association includes pool, spa, club house and park for the kids. It is ready to move into. Close to shopping and freeways. BEST PRICE, WON'T LAST LONG!