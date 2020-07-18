All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6847 Cosmos St

6847 Cosmos Street · No Longer Available
Location

6847 Cosmos Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in PRIVATE Cypress Creek Community. Great floor plan. The home has laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs. Gorgeous spacious kitchen with upgraded counter top and ALL NEW appliances. The Master Bedroom has double sinks, a relaxing tub and shower. Individual laundry room adjacent to the garage. The backyard is cozy and is great for entertaining and is low maintenance. Association includes pool, spa, club house and park for the kids. It is ready to move into. Close to shopping and freeways. BEST PRICE, WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 Cosmos St have any available units?
6847 Cosmos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 Cosmos St have?
Some of 6847 Cosmos St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 Cosmos St currently offering any rent specials?
6847 Cosmos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 Cosmos St pet-friendly?
No, 6847 Cosmos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6847 Cosmos St offer parking?
Yes, 6847 Cosmos St offers parking.
Does 6847 Cosmos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 Cosmos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 Cosmos St have a pool?
Yes, 6847 Cosmos St has a pool.
Does 6847 Cosmos St have accessible units?
No, 6847 Cosmos St does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 Cosmos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 Cosmos St does not have units with dishwashers.
