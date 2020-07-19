All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6237 Princeton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6237 Princeton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6237 Princeton Street

6237 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6237 Princeton Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
In highly desirable college park community in Chino, this upgraded single family residence is located on a quiet street, home has hardwood flooring throughout, and feathers 4 bedrooms with one bedroom on the main floor, functional floor plan lay out that is good front to back flow, living room is light and bright overlooking the backyard, abundant natural light throughout the house. Lots of cabinet spaces in the kitchen, as well as the oversized center island great for casual family and friends gathering. Upstairs features the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Two additional secondary bedrooms and the laundry room is conveniently located on the second level for easy access. Home is close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 Princeton Street have any available units?
6237 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 6237 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6237 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6237 Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6237 Princeton Street offer parking?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not offer parking.
Does 6237 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6237 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6237 Princeton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside