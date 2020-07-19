6237 Princeton Street

Amenities

In highly desirable college park community in Chino, this upgraded single family residence is located on a quiet street, home has hardwood flooring throughout, and feathers 4 bedrooms with one bedroom on the main floor, functional floor plan lay out that is good front to back flow, living room is light and bright overlooking the backyard, abundant natural light throughout the house. Lots of cabinet spaces in the kitchen, as well as the oversized center island great for casual family and friends gathering. Upstairs features the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Two additional secondary bedrooms and the laundry room is conveniently located on the second level for easy access. Home is close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers