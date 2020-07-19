4413 Lavender st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

House -1 story, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, dishwasher, stove, central air/heat, fenced in yard, gardener included, association pool.. No pets please. DRE 01038838



If you are interested please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Renters insurance is required