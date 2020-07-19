All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4413 Lavender st.

4413 Lavender Court · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Lavender Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
House -1 story, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, dishwasher, stove, central air/heat, fenced in yard, gardener included, association pool.. No pets please. DRE 01038838

If you are interested please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
Renters insurance is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Lavender st. have any available units?
4413 Lavender st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Lavender st. have?
Some of 4413 Lavender st.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Lavender st. currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Lavender st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Lavender st. pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Lavender st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4413 Lavender st. offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Lavender st. offers parking.
Does 4413 Lavender st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Lavender st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Lavender st. have a pool?
Yes, 4413 Lavender st. has a pool.
Does 4413 Lavender st. have accessible units?
No, 4413 Lavender st. does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Lavender st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Lavender st. has units with dishwashers.
