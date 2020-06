Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Property located in Chino Preserve Community. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one bathroom, tile floor, open concept kitchen. Kitchen has white cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs has the master bedroom, master bathroom, two guest bedrooms, and one guest bathroom, loft and laundry room. The community has a swimming pool, parks, schools. Shopping center nearby.