All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 16147 Almond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
16147 Almond Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:39 PM

16147 Almond Avenue

16147 Almond Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16147 Almond Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the highly desirable Master Plan Development of Preserve, this beautiful new efficient home is available NOW, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with great room , separate Dining room, large open kitchen island with white cabinets throughout,granite counter tops, backslash and stainless sell applicances, loft and second story laundry room. Upgraded floor, carpet and all blinds. come with smart home features, simple security system. One bedroom and bath downstairs, three bedrooms on the second story. Master bath features separate tub and shower with enclosure. Solar panels are PAID OFF already!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16147 Almond Avenue have any available units?
16147 Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16147 Almond Avenue have?
Some of 16147 Almond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16147 Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16147 Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16147 Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16147 Almond Avenue offer parking?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16147 Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16147 Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16147 Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16147 Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16147 Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside