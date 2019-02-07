16147 Almond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the highly desirable Master Plan Development of Preserve, this beautiful new efficient home is available NOW, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with great room , separate Dining room, large open kitchen island with white cabinets throughout,granite counter tops, backslash and stainless sell applicances, loft and second story laundry room. Upgraded floor, carpet and all blinds. come with smart home features, simple security system. One bedroom and bath downstairs, three bedrooms on the second story. Master bath features separate tub and shower with enclosure. Solar panels are PAID OFF already!