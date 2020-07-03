15901 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Desirable home in the Jasmine Willow Tract of "The Preserve". Property has beautiful distressed dark hardwood floors, open kitchen with center island and granite counter tops. Grand room with cozy fireplace and dark wood plantation shutters. All bedroom upstairs, master bedroom has balcony. Walking distance to the neighborhood park and community pool. Tenants to pay all utilities, gardener included. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Total move in $5100 (First month rent + Security Deposit.) Please no pets or smokers.