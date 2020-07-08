15825 Mineral King Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful newer home in The Preserve in Chino. This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a wonderful open floor plan. There is a bedroom and full bath on the first floor - perfect for guests. A den down stairs can also be used as an office or studio. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlook the spacious family room. Second floor features the master suite and three more bedrooms that are all very spacious. On top of owning a beautiful home, you are also a part of the "Parkhouse" clubhouse with access to all of the amazing amenities including pools, tennis courts, walking trails, a fitness center, Junior Olympic pool jacuzzi, conference rooms, and more. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this home. *Please note that the house is unfurnished; Furnishings in pictures are results of virtual staging. Same property is for sale under MLS ID WS20083485