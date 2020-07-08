All apartments in Chino
15825 Mineral King Avenue

15825 Mineral King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15825 Mineral King Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful newer home in The Preserve in Chino. This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a wonderful open floor plan. There is a bedroom and full bath on the first floor - perfect for guests. A den down stairs can also be used as an office or studio. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlook the spacious family room. Second floor features the master suite and three more bedrooms that are all very spacious. On top of owning a beautiful home, you are also a part of the "Parkhouse" clubhouse with access to all of the amazing amenities including pools, tennis courts, walking trails, a fitness center, Junior Olympic pool jacuzzi, conference rooms, and more. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this home. *Please note that the house is unfurnished; Furnishings in pictures are results of virtual staging. Same property is for sale under MLS ID WS20083485

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have any available units?
15825 Mineral King Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have?
Some of 15825 Mineral King Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 Mineral King Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15825 Mineral King Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 Mineral King Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15825 Mineral King Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15825 Mineral King Avenue offers parking.
Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15825 Mineral King Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15825 Mineral King Avenue has a pool.
Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15825 Mineral King Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 Mineral King Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15825 Mineral King Avenue has units with dishwashers.

