patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15801 MCINTOSH AVE CHINO, 91708 (3 BED / 2 BATH) -

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN THE CHINO PRESERVE. 2 story property where the living area is upstairs. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air/heat with 1,403 square feet of living space. The entire living area has hardwood flooring and the kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. There is carpet located in each bedroom. There are 2 separate balconies - one connected to the living room space and one in the master bedroom. The community offers basketball courts, park, community pool, game room, business center and a banquet hall. The local elementary, middle and high schools are highly recognized for scholastic achievement with a score of 9 according on the GreatShools ratings list. https://www.greatschools.org/gk/about/ This charming property is located off Pine and Preserve Loop in the Chino Preserve.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included

PET POLICY: Submit photo with application. Small pets only.



