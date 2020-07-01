All apartments in Chino
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

15801 McIntosh Ave

15801 Mcintosh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15801 Mcintosh Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15801 MCINTOSH AVE CHINO, 91708 (3 BED / 2 BATH) -
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN THE CHINO PRESERVE. 2 story property where the living area is upstairs. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air/heat with 1,403 square feet of living space. The entire living area has hardwood flooring and the kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. There is carpet located in each bedroom. There are 2 separate balconies - one connected to the living room space and one in the master bedroom. The community offers basketball courts, park, community pool, game room, business center and a banquet hall. The local elementary, middle and high schools are highly recognized for scholastic achievement with a score of 9 according on the GreatShools ratings list. https://www.greatschools.org/gk/about/ This charming property is located off Pine and Preserve Loop in the Chino Preserve.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included
PET POLICY: Submit photo with application. Small pets only.

(RLNE3443185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15801 McIntosh Ave have any available units?
15801 McIntosh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15801 McIntosh Ave have?
Some of 15801 McIntosh Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15801 McIntosh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15801 McIntosh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15801 McIntosh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15801 McIntosh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15801 McIntosh Ave offer parking?
No, 15801 McIntosh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15801 McIntosh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15801 McIntosh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15801 McIntosh Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15801 McIntosh Ave has a pool.
Does 15801 McIntosh Ave have accessible units?
No, 15801 McIntosh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15801 McIntosh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15801 McIntosh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

