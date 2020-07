Amenities

putting green walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities putting green bbq/grill

Beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful city of Chino! Enjoy one of the largest lot in the neighborhood

featuring 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with dual vanity, large walk-in closet,

separate glass shower and bath tub. Huge backyard with mini golf putting green, built-in BBQ and fountain. Conveniently located

near shopping, restaurants and highways! Must see to appreciate!