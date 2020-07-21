13555 San Antonio Avenue

Amenities

Spacious two-story house in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Large 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, 2,380 square feet of living spaces. Main level bedroom and bathroom. Large patio and backyard that's perfect for BBQ and parties. 3 car attached garage. Central Air Conditioning. A separate large area for RV and Boat parking! Ample natural light flows through the house creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. Close to Costco, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, supermarkets, gym, and many restaurants and shops. Easy access to 60 FWY, 71 FWY, 91 FWY. Rent includes monthly gardening. Come see it today!