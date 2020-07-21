All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13048 Cardiff Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13048 Cardiff Place
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

13048 Cardiff Place

13048 Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

13048 Cardiff Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home includes central heating/air, attached two car garage, laundry hookukps in the garage, a backyard with a patio, and a stove. Landscaper is included.
DRE 01038838.

Small pet under 15lbs ok with extra deposit and $50 extra rent per month.

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13048 Cardiff Place have any available units?
13048 Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13048 Cardiff Place have?
Some of 13048 Cardiff Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13048 Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
13048 Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13048 Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13048 Cardiff Place is pet friendly.
Does 13048 Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 13048 Cardiff Place offers parking.
Does 13048 Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13048 Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13048 Cardiff Place have a pool?
No, 13048 Cardiff Place does not have a pool.
Does 13048 Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 13048 Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13048 Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13048 Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside