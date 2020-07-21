13048 Cardiff Place

Amenities
This is a spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home includes central heating/air, attached two car garage, laundry hookukps in the garage, a backyard with a patio, and a stove. Landscaper is included.
DRE 01038838.
Small pet under 15lbs ok with extra deposit and $50 extra rent per month.
Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.
TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying