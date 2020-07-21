All apartments in Chino
12938 Fern Avenue

Location

12938 Fern Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Location! Home has it all!! 4 bedroom 3 full baths, one bedroom with full bath location downstairs. Newer kitchen with brand new cabinet and appliances. Kitchen opens up to the family room with cozy fireplace! The master suite includes spacious closet and extra walkin closet! The master bath has whirlpool tub for relaxation and separate shower! Freshly painted inside and out and new landscaping! Comes with a 3 car garage that easily fits 3 standard cars. Inside laundry area and much more. A must see to appreciate! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12938 Fern Avenue have any available units?
12938 Fern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12938 Fern Avenue have?
Some of 12938 Fern Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12938 Fern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12938 Fern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12938 Fern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12938 Fern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12938 Fern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12938 Fern Avenue offers parking.
Does 12938 Fern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12938 Fern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12938 Fern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12938 Fern Avenue has a pool.
Does 12938 Fern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12938 Fern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12938 Fern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12938 Fern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
