12938 Fern Avenue

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Perfect Location! Home has it all!! 4 bedroom 3 full baths, one bedroom with full bath location downstairs. Newer kitchen with brand new cabinet and appliances. Kitchen opens up to the family room with cozy fireplace! The master suite includes spacious closet and extra walkin closet! The master bath has whirlpool tub for relaxation and separate shower! Freshly painted inside and out and new landscaping! Comes with a 3 car garage that easily fits 3 standard cars. Inside laundry area and much more. A must see to appreciate! No Pets!