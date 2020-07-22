All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

12545 Oaks Avenue #B

12545 Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12545 Oaks Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
all utils included
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a cozy cottage style back house located on a half acre property. This two story unit includes all utilities paid, both bedrooms upstairs, a small backyard, small upstairs patio, stove, and laundry hookups. Street parking only. No Pets Please. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS IN FRONT HOUSE. DRE 01038838

If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Income of approximately 3 times of the rent

$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over

1 separate application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

