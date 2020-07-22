12545 Oaks Avenue #B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony all utils included range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a cozy cottage style back house located on a half acre property. This two story unit includes all utilities paid, both bedrooms upstairs, a small backyard, small upstairs patio, stove, and laundry hookups. Street parking only. No Pets Please. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS IN FRONT HOUSE. DRE 01038838



If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income



Income of approximately 3 times of the rent



$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over



1 separate application for each adult applicant



Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant



In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required documentation when applying.