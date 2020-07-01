Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning some paid utils

6686 LAURELTON LANE #202, CHINO HILLS 91709 - (2 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely condominium has 2 bedrooms (master includes walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, a private patio/balcony, and 1,072 sq.feet of living space. The condo has central air/heat, newer carpet and paint and the association offers a community pool. The property is located off Butterfield Ranch and the 71 Fwy in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino City

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

UTILITIES: Water and Trash included with rent



(RLNE1960039)