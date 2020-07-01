All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 6686 Laurelton Lane #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
6686 Laurelton Lane #202
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

6686 Laurelton Lane #202

6686 Laurelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6686 Laurelton Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
6686 LAURELTON LANE #202, CHINO HILLS 91709 - (2 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely condominium has 2 bedrooms (master includes walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, a private patio/balcony, and 1,072 sq.feet of living space. The condo has central air/heat, newer carpet and paint and the association offers a community pool. The property is located off Butterfield Ranch and the 71 Fwy in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino City
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications
UTILITIES: Water and Trash included with rent

(RLNE1960039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have any available units?
6686 Laurelton Lane #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have?
Some of 6686 Laurelton Lane #202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 currently offering any rent specials?
6686 Laurelton Lane #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 is pet friendly.
Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 offer parking?
No, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 does not offer parking.
Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have a pool?
Yes, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 has a pool.
Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have accessible units?
No, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6686 Laurelton Lane #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles