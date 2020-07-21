All apartments in Chino Hills
6167 Sunny Meadow Ln
6167 Sunny Meadow Ln

6167 Sunny Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6167 Sunny Meadow Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
I LOVE the convenience of this home! Close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways, you can be in Orange Country, Riverside County or LA county in 5 minutes! I love the vaulted ceilings in this home that make the the house feel incredibly large and open! The 3 bedrooms upstairs are all large and the decking off the master bedroom lets in lots of natural lighting and provides a little "get away" space from the rest of the home. The backyard is great for having a bar-b-q with friends or just relaxing after a long day. No neighbor behind the property make this a VERY desirable property for the amount of privacy it offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have any available units?
6167 Sunny Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6167 Sunny Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6167 Sunny Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
