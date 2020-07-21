6167 Sunny Meadow Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony

I LOVE the convenience of this home! Close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways, you can be in Orange Country, Riverside County or LA county in 5 minutes! I love the vaulted ceilings in this home that make the the house feel incredibly large and open! The 3 bedrooms upstairs are all large and the decking off the master bedroom lets in lots of natural lighting and provides a little "get away" space from the rest of the home. The backyard is great for having a bar-b-q with friends or just relaxing after a long day. No neighbor behind the property make this a VERY desirable property for the amount of privacy it offers!