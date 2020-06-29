All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
5753 Doverton Way
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

5753 Doverton Way

5753 Doverton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5753 Doverton Way, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare one bedroom one bathroom downstairs in Fairfield Ranch! This HIGHLY desirable home is set in an amazing neighborhood. The community is surrounded by a beautiful green belt which is great for walking, jogging, and taking in the sights. When you enter this well-maintained home, you will be greeted by high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. This floor plan is one of the most sought after floor plans in Fairfield Ranch. There are 4 bedrooms including the one downstairs, an open kitchen area and a great family room and formal dining room
The back yard offers some great entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 Doverton Way have any available units?
5753 Doverton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 5753 Doverton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5753 Doverton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 Doverton Way pet-friendly?
No, 5753 Doverton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5753 Doverton Way offer parking?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5753 Doverton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 Doverton Way have a pool?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5753 Doverton Way have accessible units?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 Doverton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5753 Doverton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5753 Doverton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
