5371 Buttonwood Ct

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Single Family Pinehurst Hills Home For Lease - Welcome to Pinehurst Hills. Extensively upgraded, this 3,155 SqFt home surrounds 5 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, with a 1st floor master suite. The front entry opens to the formal living room with vaulted ceiling, and formal dining room. The family room has a custom media niche and cozy fireplace with mantle. The enormous gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, dark cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, wine cooler in large center island, a sunny breakfast nook and butlers pantry. Down the hall the privacy of the master suite awaits, large dual mirrored closets lead to the master bath featuring a step-in shower, large soaking tub and dual sinks. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms. The private back yard is where the resort lifestyle takes off. For entertaining or relaxation, this tropical oasis consists of crystal clear pool & spa, fire pit, putting green and a solid wood covered patio with ceiling fans, BBQ island/bar with refrigerator. 3 car tandem garage has epoxy floor & overhead racks. Features include fresh paint, decorator tile floors, all bedrooms & family room have plush carpet, custom plantation shutters, attractive wood beam ceiling in the dining room, wrought iron staircase with cherrywood railings, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, dual A/C has electronic thermostats, security system, extra insulation, crown molding, surround sound, tinted windows. Access to the 60, 71 & 91 freeways. Only minutes to shopping, dining, marketing, schools, parks & entertainment.



(RLNE4844651)