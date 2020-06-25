5371 Buttonwood Ct

All apartments in Chino Hills
5371 Buttonwood Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Single Family Pinehurst Hills Home For Lease - Welcome to Pinehurst Hills. Extensively upgraded, this 3,155 SqFt home surrounds 5 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, with a 1st floor master suite. The front entry opens to the formal living room with vaulted ceiling, and formal dining room. The family room has a custom media niche and cozy fireplace with mantle. The enormous gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, dark cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, wine cooler in large center island, a sunny breakfast nook and butlers pantry. Down the hall the privacy of the master suite awaits, large dual mirrored closets lead to the master bath featuring a step-in shower, large soaking tub and dual sinks. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms. The private back yard is where the resort lifestyle takes off. For entertaining or relaxation, this tropical oasis consists of crystal clear pool & spa, fire pit, putting green and a solid wood covered patio with ceiling fans, BBQ island/bar with refrigerator. 3 car tandem garage has epoxy floor & overhead racks. Features include fresh paint, decorator tile floors, all bedrooms & family room have plush carpet, custom plantation shutters, attractive wood beam ceiling in the dining room, wrought iron staircase with cherrywood railings, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, dual A/C has electronic thermostats, security system, extra insulation, crown molding, surround sound, tinted windows. Access to the 60, 71 & 91 freeways. Only minutes to shopping, dining, marketing, schools, parks & entertainment.

(RLNE4844651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have any available units?
5371 Buttonwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have?
Some of 5371 Buttonwood Ct's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5371 Buttonwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5371 Buttonwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5371 Buttonwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5371 Buttonwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5371 Buttonwood Ct offers parking.
Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5371 Buttonwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5371 Buttonwood Ct has a pool.
Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 5371 Buttonwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5371 Buttonwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5371 Buttonwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
