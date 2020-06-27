5204 Arlington Drive

Amenities

Built in year 2017 with 4 beds and 2.5 baths residing in Chino Hills is available for lease. With newly upgraded tile flooring in master bath and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, this property has added ambiance for more comfort and coziness. Property is within driving distance to convenience stores, auto stores, restaurants, grocery outings, and anchor stores such as Walmart. This property is closed to parks, schools, supermarket and other amenities such as trails and golf courses. A picture is worth a million words. See it to believe it.