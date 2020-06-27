All apartments in Chino Hills
5204 Arlington Drive
5204 Arlington Drive

5204 Arlington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Arlington Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Built in year 2017 with 4 beds and 2.5 baths residing in Chino Hills is available for lease. With newly upgraded tile flooring in master bath and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, this property has added ambiance for more comfort and coziness. Property is within driving distance to convenience stores, auto stores, restaurants, grocery outings, and anchor stores such as Walmart. This property is closed to parks, schools, supermarket and other amenities such as trails and golf courses. A picture is worth a million words. See it to believe it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Arlington Drive have any available units?
5204 Arlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 5204 Arlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Arlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Arlington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive offer parking?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive have a pool?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Arlington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Arlington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
