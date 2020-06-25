4895 Stone Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Turnkey, upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2607 Sqft. of living space, 3 car-garage home located on a large corner lot. located on a 13,174 sqft. lot. The house has excellent curb appeal, beautiful plantation shutters, a dramatic spiral staircase, central air conditioning, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, center island, and recessed lighting. Has separate, living room, formal dining room, and large family room with fireplace. Master bedroom has a retreat/sitting area, two separate walk-in closets, dual sinks, vanity area, separate oval tub & shower. Enjoy the tropical backyard with pool, spa, island barbecue. This property has many features to enjoy.