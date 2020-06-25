All apartments in Chino Hills
4895 Stone Ridge Drive

Location

4895 Stone Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Turnkey, upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2607 Sqft. of living space, 3 car-garage home located on a large corner lot. located on a 13,174 sqft. lot. The house has excellent curb appeal, beautiful plantation shutters, a dramatic spiral staircase, central air conditioning, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and carpet throughout the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, center island, and recessed lighting. Has separate, living room, formal dining room, and large family room with fireplace. Master bedroom has a retreat/sitting area, two separate walk-in closets, dual sinks, vanity area, separate oval tub & shower. Enjoy the tropical backyard with pool, spa, island barbecue. This property has many features to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have any available units?
4895 Stone Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4895 Stone Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 Stone Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4895 Stone Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 Stone Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 Stone Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4895 Stone Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
