Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4854 Heritage Drive

Location

4854 Heritage Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036**

NEW! 2016 built MODEL townhome in Yorba Linda! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit is showered in light. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the open concept main level. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar seating. Opens to the dining area and patio. Spacious living room. All three bedrooms on the upper level. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Unit includes interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Oversized 2 car garage with upgraded flooring!

NO PETS.

Please visit: www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 12/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Heritage Drive have any available units?
4854 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4854 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 4854 Heritage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4854 Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 4854 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 4854 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4854 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
