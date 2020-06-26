4632 Torrey Pines Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATED IN ONE OF CHINO HILL'S MOST COVETED NEIGHBORHOODS!! Home overlooks the Los Serranos Golf Course and the surrounding mountains. Notable features for this home include: downstairs bath, downstairs office/den, brand new downstairs engineered custom flooring, laundry room with direct access to garage, huge upstairs bonus room and a 3-car garage. Entrance is thru double doors which lead to the living room/formal dining area with dial fireplace and the spiral staircase to the left. The fully equipped kitchen includes a center island, wine rack and granite countertops and is open to the large family room which includes a fireplace, entertainment center and glass slider leading to back yard. Upstairs everyone will love the the master bedroom which features the master bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub and a private balcony with gorgeous mountain and golf course views!! Also upstairs are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, the huge bonus room and the full hallway bathroom. The downstairs office/den and the upstairs bonus room can easily become 4th and 5th bedrooms!! This home is truly blessed with a prime location near all schools including the award winning Wickman Elementary School. Home is a short drive to shopping, eateries, the Los Serranos Golf course, Chino Hills High and the 71,91 and 60 Freeways!!