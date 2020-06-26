All apartments in Chino Hills
4632 Torrey Pines Drive
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

4632 Torrey Pines Drive

4632 Torrey Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Torrey Pines Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATED IN ONE OF CHINO HILL'S MOST COVETED NEIGHBORHOODS!! Home overlooks the Los Serranos Golf Course and the surrounding mountains. Notable features for this home include: downstairs bath, downstairs office/den, brand new downstairs engineered custom flooring, laundry room with direct access to garage, huge upstairs bonus room and a 3-car garage. Entrance is thru double doors which lead to the living room/formal dining area with dial fireplace and the spiral staircase to the left. The fully equipped kitchen includes a center island, wine rack and granite countertops and is open to the large family room which includes a fireplace, entertainment center and glass slider leading to back yard. Upstairs everyone will love the the master bedroom which features the master bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub and a private balcony with gorgeous mountain and golf course views!! Also upstairs are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, the huge bonus room and the full hallway bathroom. The downstairs office/den and the upstairs bonus room can easily become 4th and 5th bedrooms!! This home is truly blessed with a prime location near all schools including the award winning Wickman Elementary School. Home is a short drive to shopping, eateries, the Los Serranos Golf course, Chino Hills High and the 71,91 and 60 Freeways!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have any available units?
4632 Torrey Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have?
Some of 4632 Torrey Pines Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Torrey Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Torrey Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Torrey Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Torrey Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4632 Torrey Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
