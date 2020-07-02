All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

4434 Los Serranos Boulevard

4434 Los Serranos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4434 Los Serranos Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single-family home in Chino Hills offers three Bedrooms and 1.1/2 Bathrooms.
A large, beautifully landscaped front yard and covered front porch entryway lead into an open living room with plenty of natural light. This home offers newly installed flowing crown molding and upgraded kitchen and Bathrooms plus a huge backyard with an attached shaded patio. A long, concrete, gated driveway is large enough to accommodate an RV or Boat. This home does not have an enclosed garage.
Close to Los Serranos County Club, Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, and freeways for your convenience. Any questions, contact Gina Haney
Ginahaney4989@gmial.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have any available units?
4434 Los Serranos Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Los Serranos Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 Los Serranos Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

