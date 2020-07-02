4434 Los Serranos Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful single-family home in Chino Hills offers three Bedrooms and 1.1/2 Bathrooms.

A large, beautifully landscaped front yard and covered front porch entryway lead into an open living room with plenty of natural light. This home offers newly installed flowing crown molding and upgraded kitchen and Bathrooms plus a huge backyard with an attached shaded patio. A long, concrete, gated driveway is large enough to accommodate an RV or Boat. This home does not have an enclosed garage.

Close to Los Serranos County Club, Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, and freeways for your convenience. Any questions, contact Gina Haney

Ginahaney4989@gmial.com