4413 Saint Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3 cars attached garage. Double doors tiles entry lead into a bright and spacious living room with high ceiling and formal dining room. Good size kitchen with breakfast counter top and space for breakfast nook. Cozy family room with fireplace and selves for entertainment equipments and door to backyard. Powder room and laundry room with direct access to 3 cars garage. Under the stairs there is a coat closet and more storages and also shoe selves with lights. Big master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, tub and shower and separate toilet room. all windows have plantation shutters except the top picture windows with blinds and the laundry room. 2 more good size bedrooms, one bedroom has laminated floor and one had mirror closet with selves. Downstairs is laminated wood and tiles floors. Stairs, master bedroom, 1st bedroom and hallway floors are carpets and bathrooms are tiles. Great location near excellent schools, shoppings, park, entertainments and easy access to freeway.