Chino Hills, CA
4413 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

4413 Saint Andrews Drive

4413 Saint Andrews Drive
Location

4413 Saint Andrews Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3 cars attached garage. Double doors tiles entry lead into a bright and spacious living room with high ceiling and formal dining room. Good size kitchen with breakfast counter top and space for breakfast nook. Cozy family room with fireplace and selves for entertainment equipments and door to backyard. Powder room and laundry room with direct access to 3 cars garage. Under the stairs there is a coat closet and more storages and also shoe selves with lights. Big master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, tub and shower and separate toilet room. all windows have plantation shutters except the top picture windows with blinds and the laundry room. 2 more good size bedrooms, one bedroom has laminated floor and one had mirror closet with selves. Downstairs is laminated wood and tiles floors. Stairs, master bedroom, 1st bedroom and hallway floors are carpets and bathrooms are tiles. Great location near excellent schools, shoppings, park, entertainments and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
4413 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 4413 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
