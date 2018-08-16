Amenities
4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms + loft (Master bedroom with walk in closet and closet organizer, and balcony), 3 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, shutters throughout the house and granite countertops in the kitchen, and extra storage under stairs. This property is located in a gated community off Soquel Canyon and Butterfield Ranch in the City of Chino Hills.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino City
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: No pets allowed
