4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms + loft (Master bedroom with walk in closet and closet organizer, and balcony), 3 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, shutters throughout the house and granite countertops in the kitchen, and extra storage under stairs. This property is located in a gated community off Soquel Canyon and Butterfield Ranch in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino City

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PETS: No pets allowed



