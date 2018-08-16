All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
4328 Foxrun Drive
Last updated June 15 2020

4328 Foxrun Drive

4328 Foxrun Drive · (909) 367-2031
Location

4328 Foxrun Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4328 Foxrun Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms + loft (Master bedroom with walk in closet and closet organizer, and balcony), 3 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, shutters throughout the house and granite countertops in the kitchen, and extra storage under stairs. This property is located in a gated community off Soquel Canyon and Butterfield Ranch in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino City
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: No pets allowed

(RLNE2124684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Foxrun Drive have any available units?
4328 Foxrun Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Foxrun Drive have?
Some of 4328 Foxrun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Foxrun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Foxrun Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Foxrun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Foxrun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Foxrun Drive offer parking?
No, 4328 Foxrun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Foxrun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Foxrun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Foxrun Drive have a pool?
No, 4328 Foxrun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Foxrun Drive have accessible units?
No, 4328 Foxrun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Foxrun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Foxrun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
