Chino Hills, CA
2921 Rolling Village Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2921 Rolling Village Dr

2921 Rolling Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Rolling Village Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
2921 ROLLING VILLAGE DR CHINO HILLS 91709 (4BED/2.5 BATH) - Charming 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1840 living sq. feet and central air/heat. This home is definitely made for the entertainer! Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting and wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. The kitchen windows allow lots of natural sunlight to glisten off of the subway tile back splash. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is one for the books. So breezy and open. Very inviting. This charming property is just a short walk to the community's gated pool and located off the 71 Fwy and Chino ave in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Owner will pay for the gardener
PET POLICY: Small pets/Submit photo with application

(RLNE4382775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have any available units?
2921 Rolling Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have?
Some of 2921 Rolling Village Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Rolling Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Rolling Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Rolling Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Rolling Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr offer parking?
No, 2921 Rolling Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Rolling Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Rolling Village Dr has a pool.
Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 2921 Rolling Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Rolling Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Rolling Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
