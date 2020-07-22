Amenities

2921 ROLLING VILLAGE DR CHINO HILLS 91709 (4BED/2.5 BATH) - Charming 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1840 living sq. feet and central air/heat. This home is definitely made for the entertainer! Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting and wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. The kitchen windows allow lots of natural sunlight to glisten off of the subway tile back splash. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is one for the books. So breezy and open. Very inviting. This charming property is just a short walk to the community's gated pool and located off the 71 Fwy and Chino ave in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Owner will pay for the gardener

PET POLICY: Small pets/Submit photo with application



(RLNE4382775)