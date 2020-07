Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

HOMEY TWO STORY HOME IN DESIRABLE CHINO HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD. LIVING ROOM CENTER WITH NATURAL LIGHTING ,VAULTED CEILING, GOURMET KITCHEN AND BIG FAMILY ROOM. ALL BEDROOM UP STAIRS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE WALKING CLOSET. ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND CAPET ON THE SECOND FLOOR.PRIVATE BACK YARD. 2 UNIT A/C AND 3 CAR GARAGE.