Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE ON MARCH 7TH, 2020, FROM 12PM-4PM WILL BE THE ONLY AVAILABLE TIME TO VIEW AND DISCUSS PROPERTY. Interested parties can apply at the following web address: https://vantage.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Contact listing broker Andrew Martinez directly at 714-742-6588 or email andrew@vantagestrong.com to schedule a private showing.