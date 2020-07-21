2539 Paseo Del Palacio

Amenities

Wonderful 5-bedroom home situated in the highly desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. Great curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping. 1-bedroom and 1-full bath downstairs. New neutral carpeting in the living room/formal dining area. Ceramic tile entry leads to dramatic formal living and dining area with cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, ceramic tile counters, and cherry breakfast nook with tile flooring. Spacious family room features inviting fireplace and slider to the backyard. Master suite offers high ceilings, walk-in closet, oval tub, separate shower, and tile floors. Good size secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the master and front bedroom and family room. Upgraded wood floors in the upstairs hall and stairwell. Serene backyard setting backs to lush greenbelt providing privacy, covered patio, expansive lawn area with soothing waterfall fountain. Located within a highly distinguished school district, central to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.