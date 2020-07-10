17880 Graystone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

For lease! Beautiful updated condo in the Hampton Court Community! This turn key ground floor unit is a two bedroom two bathroom with a private patio and attached two car garage with direct access through the private laundry room. The spacious master bath features a dual vanity and walk-in closet through the master bedroom, the second bedroom also has it's own closet space. Crown molding and recessed lighting throughout with a beautiful gas fireplace for your cozy nights indoors, the kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops. The well maintained community features ample guest parking and pool / spa access. Available furnished or unfurnished.