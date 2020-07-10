All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 17880 Graystone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
17880 Graystone Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

17880 Graystone Avenue

17880 Graystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17880 Graystone Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
For lease! Beautiful updated condo in the Hampton Court Community! This turn key ground floor unit is a two bedroom two bathroom with a private patio and attached two car garage with direct access through the private laundry room. The spacious master bath features a dual vanity and walk-in closet through the master bedroom, the second bedroom also has it's own closet space. Crown molding and recessed lighting throughout with a beautiful gas fireplace for your cozy nights indoors, the kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops. The well maintained community features ample guest parking and pool / spa access. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17880 Graystone Avenue have any available units?
17880 Graystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17880 Graystone Avenue have?
Some of 17880 Graystone Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17880 Graystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17880 Graystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17880 Graystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17880 Graystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17880 Graystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17880 Graystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 17880 Graystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17880 Graystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17880 Graystone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17880 Graystone Avenue has a pool.
Does 17880 Graystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17880 Graystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17880 Graystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17880 Graystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconyChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles