Very nice home located in the sought after Chino Hills area. This house is 2-story single family. It has 2 bedrooms and a den (maybe 3rd br). Open floor plan with high ceiling. Living room with a fireplace. 2 car attached garage. Build-in storage cabinets. Custom window curtains. Excellent schools and walking distance to the school. Landscaped yards with palm trees. Easy access to Freeways 71 and 91. Please do your own due diligence.