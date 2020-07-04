17871 S Shady View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic corner unit located in the nicely maintained Celamonte complex in Chino Hills. This Home features two master bedrooms, two bathrooms, walk-in closet, pergo flooring, upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upstairs balcony, downstairs patio, and direct accessed two car garages. The first floor has one bed room with a 3/4 bath and the living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and the master room all upstairs, convenient indoor laundry, only one common wall.