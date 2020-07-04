All apartments in Chino Hills
17871 S Shady View Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:54 PM

17871 S Shady View Drive

17871 Shady View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17871 Shady View Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic corner unit located in the nicely maintained Celamonte complex in Chino Hills. This Home features two master bedrooms, two bathrooms, walk-in closet, pergo flooring, upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upstairs balcony, downstairs patio, and direct accessed two car garages. The first floor has one bed room with a 3/4 bath and the living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and the master room all upstairs, convenient indoor laundry, only one common wall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17871 S Shady View Drive have any available units?
17871 S Shady View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17871 S Shady View Drive have?
Some of 17871 S Shady View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17871 S Shady View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17871 S Shady View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17871 S Shady View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17871 S Shady View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17871 S Shady View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17871 S Shady View Drive offers parking.
Does 17871 S Shady View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17871 S Shady View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17871 S Shady View Drive have a pool?
No, 17871 S Shady View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17871 S Shady View Drive have accessible units?
No, 17871 S Shady View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17871 S Shady View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17871 S Shady View Drive has units with dishwashers.

